CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otsego County, NY

Opinion by Julie Dostal:

By Reporter
allotsego.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world that seems full of bad news, scary headlines, and social media battles, who couldn’t use a little uplift? I know I certainly could and was delighted when I was given some good news I could share! And just where did the information come from? Our youth told us.

www.allotsego.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Organization Encourages Resources For Mental Health On World Mental Health Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is World Mental Health Day. “If we’re aching, we’re hurting, we’re in pain, you don’t have to be,” said Dana Gold, the Chief Operating Officer of Jewish Family and Community Services. Instead, Dana Gold wants to help them heal. The organization created the virtual program, UpStreet, to support teenagers and young adults. “Kids have gone through an incredible, historic change that is going to mark their adulthood and functioning going forward,” said Gold. “We really don’t know what’s going to happen, but having the resources there is really important.” The program allows 12 to 22-year-olds and parents to speak with trained...
MENTAL HEALTH
bizjournals

Julie Rountree

Divorce Coaching Solutions is honored to announce Julie Rountree’s licensure as a Certified Divorce Coach. DCS offers support to men and women who are overwhelmed by the divorce process and feeling helpless, intimidated, and anxious. As a family law attorney, Julie contributes her knowledge of divorce litigation to this vital new role while helping clients transition to a life beyond divorce. DCS now provides coaching packages to attorneys seeking to offer this essential service to clients.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
Otsego County, NY
Society
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Heroin#Leaf
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Protesters confront Brian Laundrie’s parents after autopsy reveals Gabby Petito died of strangulation

Two furious protesters were filmed confronting Brian Laundrie’s parents after an autopsy of Gabby Petito revealed that the YouTuber died of strangulation.Around 8.30pm on Tuesday, two people banged on the front door of the Laundries’ home in North Port, Florida, and shouted taunts at the family. The incident was captured on camera.“You guys like to strangle people with your little b***h a** son. It’s time to wake up and face the consequences,” the two can be heard screaming. “We’ll be back. Better speak up soon,” they added.After they left, Christopher Laundrie, the father of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, came to...
PROTESTS
Upworthy

Neighbors pool their resources to help a single mom with quintuplets

When the children's hospital called Aileen's pediatric occupational therapy clinic in July of 2020, the clinic was closed due to pandemic lockdowns. The hospital informed her that a set of quintuplet baby brothers had been born in November of 2019 and would be in need of her services once they were released. Would she be able to help?
ADVOCACY
Southlake Style

Dr. Jennifer McCauley And Julie Henderson

Dr. Jennifer McCauley and Julie Henderson have always had a passion for health. After practicing physical therapy for nine years and moving to Texas, Jennifer met Julie, and the two quickly realized they had a business opportunity in their hands. Jennifer’s love for health and wellness and Julie’s business acumen and entrepreneurial drive combined for a perfect mix to help bring Inspire Physical Therapy and Wellness to life in 2018. Together, these two have helped countless patients achieve a pain-free life, all while doing what they love. Call today for your complimentary consultation.
HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers

Nearly 500 children in Idaho lost a parent or other primary caregiver because of the pandemic, a new research paper estimates. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the loss of a parent is “a tragedy in those children’s lives” and “something that we worry about a great deal.” He said children […] The post Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Thrive Global

Julie Benoit: “Focus on the present moment”

Focus on the present moment. So often, we get caught up with thoughts of the future and what’s going to happen next. Mindfulness is the ability to remain in the present moment while withholding judgment about it. Having a mindfulness approach allows us to slow down and return to what is in front of us and what is within our control. This is a helpful way to manage any brewing anxiety or those “what if” thoughts that creep in. To learn how to practice mindfulness I recommend using guided meditation apps such as Headspace or Calm. Alternatively, following one’s own breath is a simple way to return to the present moment.
MENTAL HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Michigan is reporting several new COVID-19 outbreak cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan is reporting new COVID-19 outbreak cases in schools across the state. The state provides an update on cases on Monday by 3:00 p.m. Starting on September 27 the state changed the definition of coronavirus cases. According to the state,. In accordance with the Council of State...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy