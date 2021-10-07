Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales
Manufacturers: ACS, Aluminis Bassa, Borja, Cerfasa, Gutex. Text description provided by the architects. The Commission: Almudena and Jordi requested a house in one level for them and their two children. They have many hobbies, such as music, fine arts and cooking, and are eager to share their time with the family. The objective of the house was clear: to ensure that all members of the small family could share as much time as possible together, regardless of what area of the house they're in. At the same time, we wanted to maintain some privacy regarding the street and open the house to its neighbor: a beautiful vineyard. The result has been a walled house towards the façade, but with irregular shapes that open up to the landscape of the vineyards.www.archdaily.com
