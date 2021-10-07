CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: ACS, Aluminis Bassa, Borja, Cerfasa, Gutex. Text description provided by the architects. The Commission: Almudena and Jordi requested a house in one level for them and their two children. They have many hobbies, such as music, fine arts and cooking, and are eager to share their time with the family. The objective of the house was clear: to ensure that all members of the small family could share as much time as possible together, regardless of what area of the house they're in. At the same time, we wanted to maintain some privacy regarding the street and open the house to its neighbor: a beautiful vineyard. The result has been a walled house towards the façade, but with irregular shapes that open up to the landscape of the vineyards.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tagle is a scenic game of life. Where everything is transformed, nothing is permanent and adapts to the domestic changes of the day to day life. Spaces are in constant use, every movement matters and nothing is on display like a museum. It...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

A-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is of an older single-story house passed down from a grandfather for a couple. It is nestled within an old residential neighborhood filled with terrace houses in Higashi Sumiyoshi ku, Osaka. As for the exterior, there was minimal renovation completed for the enhancement and improvement of the facade. This cost-efficient renovation consisted of the installation of a new wooden door and the modification of the lower roof.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Brasil House / Play Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The house, designed in the 1980s by Henrique Cambiaghi, attracted the client for the beautiful design of the concrete structure, the large wooden windows, and the view of the trees at the back of the land. It had, however, an unconventional feature: the kitchen...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB

Lead Architects: Huzefa Rangwala, Jasem Pirani, Mariyam Pardawala. Text description provided by the architects. With the intersection of soft shapes and simple geometry, the idea was to create a completely immersive experience for the Collins India Modular Kitchen and Wardrobe Experience Center. Each cave (space) within the inner hall allowing for each product displayed to stand on its own and work as a collective. The plan and sectional relationship are what defines this gallery-like approach. The redefined architecture of the space divides the gallery into two distinct spaces functionally; the inner hall and the outer shell.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Spain Architects#Acs#Gutex#House
ArchDaily

Hiroshi Sambuichi Designs Extension of Copenhagen's Cisterns

Hiroshi Sambuichi and The Cisterns in Copenhagen reveal plans for a fourth chamber to extend the exhibition space with another immersive artistic experience, further establishing the venue as a cultural destination. The design continues the succession of spaces within the former water reservoir with a new room featuring a transparent roof with light filtering through the water from a recreated water basin located above, on the Frederiksberg Castle grounds. The sharp contrast between the existing Cisterns and the proposal highlights a unique spatial experience, where the natural elements are quintessential.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Sensory Design: Architecture for a Full Spectrum of Senses

A space is much more than just its appearance. Textures, smells, and sounds can strongly affect the user's experience. Based on this, sensory architecture can transform the interaction between people and the built environment into something even deeper. A space that considers all of the senses can trigger feelings such...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Sweeping Silhouettes, Arching Frames: Seeking Comfort Through the Curve

In a post-Covid period of reinvention, Porto-based furniture brand Hamilton Conte is embracing modularity, new shapes and above all, comfort. ‘Covid seems to have given us curves,’ I mused recently to an industry friend while taking in an exhibition of new design, where barely a single straight line was to be found. While I posited the theory that all this obsessing over the plump little microbes taking over our lives has skewed our vision and turned interiors into blobby islands of furniture, my friend, who has experience in interior design, both virtual and real, put forward a far more rational and fascinating theory. ‘I thought it was all the 3D artists imagining fanciful interior-scapes starting to have a real impact on future design,’ she said. ‘Historically, industrial design started with pen and paper, and straight lines were more realistic. But now, with technology, the possibility to design soft and round is bringing more soft and round into our worlds.’
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fiora, Font Barcelona, TEULAT. Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón. Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we try to preserve as much as possible, leaving remnants of the original elements as a tribute to those who built, rebuilt, or lived in this house. We try to create an architecture that remembers architecture without an architect, which is the result of collective knowledge and fruit of the accumulated experience of the generations that preceded us. This intervention seeks to highlight the scars of the parts that are removed with the aim of adapting the house to a contemporary habitat. Thus, on the walls, there are remnants of the ceilings, the vault of the old staircase, and the walls. Following the idea that every intervention is the witness of its time, we include new materials that are easy to identify due to the pristine images that contrast with the roughness and imperfection of the older layers of the original construction. Therefore, we use self-supporting plasterboard partitions as well as large-format, uniform floors that contribute to the fluidity of the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Music
ArchDaily

Stendhal Apartment / miogui

Text description provided by the architects. After refurbishing the first studio in Paris 20e, our office miogui was asked for a second one in the same building. It’s almost the same space, with some little differences, that create a different plan, with the same concept. The existing situation is banal,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Le One Apartments / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

Text description provided by the architects. The design of “Le One” is conceptually a project that tries to be sensitive and respectful through sober and refined lines, standing out - in addition to its exceptional location in the historic center of the city of Rennes - for the discreetly imposing way in which it is inserted between his neighbors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

RD 1766 Building / em-estudio

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Guadalajara, Mexico on the corner of Rubén Darío Street and La Rioja Street. The project seeks to optimize the use of the land by generating a volume that adapts to its irregular shape. The project has a base that...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Relo House / Arkham Projects

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Relo is a reflection on the meaning of intimacy, a dialogue between privacy and curiosity. An introspective home that does not show much on the outside, but that reveals its essence when walking through it. Solid but transparent at the same time, whose interior patios bring life to the spaces.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House Installation / Sum Architecture

Lead Architect: Roberta Jiraschek e Daniela Niederauer. Text description provided by the architects. Architects Roberta Jiraschek and Daniela Niederauer, from the Curitiba firm Sum Architecture, launch House. The authorial design piece brings the concept of urban kindness to the furniture: amidst the bustle of the city, the multifunctional furniture connects the user to the green of nature. Designed for the outdoor area, it provides a true sensory experience that promotes socialization. The clean and geometric design adapts to different uses and users.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

POINT / triostudio

Manufacturers: 易格自然, 臻藏古木, 邦喜建材. Text description provided by the architects. POINT is a tea-based integrated commercial experience space located on Hanzhong Road, Qinhuai District, Nanjing, adjacent to the business district and universities. In the design concept, it is hoped to convey a "tea field"-like spatial feeling, and at the same time to cater to the theme of "settlement" in the layout strategy. The interior environment of POINT is designed with staggered design to enhance the openness and experience of the space. Different from most other tea shops that focus on retail business, in addition to the construction of commercial formats, customers can feel the space itself in brand culture more abundantly, and the social functions of POINT are also intertwined in the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Casa Ferrum / Miró Rivera Architects + Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura

Casa Ferrum / Miró Rivera Architects + Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura. Architects: Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura, Miró Rivera Architects. Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Vitro®, Blu Dot, Cemex, Crate & Barrel, Steelcase, Trane, Accents, Akabani, Ardec, BC Muebles Contemporaneos, Brown Paperbag, Casa Italia Design Studio, Ciento Once, Cocinas Ciao, Cuprum, Everlux, Mundial Operation Executive, Pinturas Berel, RH Modern, +5.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Manufacturers: BTicino, Alice Cerâmica, Altena, ArqLed, Deca, La Fonte, Lumini, Maneco Quindere, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, MecaLux, Mekal, Metalbagno, Punto, SD Marcenaria. Engineering: Klinger. Text description provided by the architects. The location of the land within a privileged landscape was the determining factor for the implementation of this project....
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

M8 Work & Create / Oliv Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The M8 office building (Mühldorfstrasse 8) is located in the east of Munich on the edge of the dynamic Werksviertel. Its location in the second row to Friedenstrasse and the uniform postmodern architecture close to the site, the new building represents a striking counterpoint. The aim was to create an office building with a high level of design and flexibility, functionally designed for a single user or several different users. Flexibility in use, timeless aesthetics, and the latest technical achievements are the basis for a building's long life cycle. With the M8, the main focus was on the balance between economic and ecological sustainability.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

HMC_P198/19 Apartments / Philippe Meyer Architecte

Text description provided by the architects. HMC_P198/19 Construction of collective housing 3 villas, connected by a common garage base. 3 villas, raised slightly from the ground by a base, deliberately without a garden level. 3 villas containing 5 apartments in each unit, brought together by a central entrance. The green-designed...
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Acqua House / Cristina Menezes Arquitetura

Manufacturers: A de arte, Alva Design, Bellar, CleanNew, Coral, Cristiane e Silvia Comercio, Deca, Elettromec, Elisa Atheniense, Elétrica Emiliano, Energ Geradores, Felipe Fontes, Galeria Orlando Lemos, Gessomig, Hidrofontes, Hogar, Isolar, L'Idea, Lafaete, Liana Atelier, +11. Text description provided by the architects. Casa Acqua was conceptualized in the same guidelines as...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Rural House in Santa Eulalia / NeuronaLab

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a restoration of a rural house that comes from the clients' need to escape from the city and to take care of the elderly who live in the farmhouse next door. It is a house with a trapezoidal plan that belongs to a group of buildings formerly linked to the agricultural exploitation of the area, the Can Barnils farmhouse.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy