Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County police investigate several overnight fires in Gaithersburg area

By Roshan Davis
 6 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating the causes of several Thursday overnight outside fires in Gaithersburg.

The fires took place on Divot Place, Delcastle Road, Watkins Mill Circle and East Diamond Ave, and ranged from a garage fire to a fence fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

