CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Strong economy boosts city’s pockets

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ojyr_0cJtsJGu00

Herald-Banner Staff

The City of Greenville economy is still going strong, as local businesses report surges in sales tax rebate revenue

The city’s year-to-date revenue also remains significantly ahead of the same point in 2020, according to a report issued Wednesday by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who said the boost is being felt across the state.

“September state sales tax collections rebounded sharply above last year’s pandemic-depressed level while strongly surpassing pre-pandemic levels as well,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from all major economic sectors were up by double-digit percentages from a year ago, indicating vigorous spending by both businesses and consumers. Despite continuing shortages of building materials, chemicals, semiconductors and other critical inputs due to weather and pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, receipts from the construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade sectors rose sharply.

Collections from the oil- and gas-mining sector almost doubled from a year ago, as drilling activity continued to rise while still remaining substantially below pre-pandemic levels.”

The figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in August and reported to the Comptroller’s office in September.

The city was to receive $888,306.11 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 22.36% from the $725,970.27 received in October 2020.

For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $8.5 million, a rise of 18.7% from the $7.16 million collected through the same point one year earlier.

Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund.

A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Business
Greenville, TX
Government
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Hegar
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
93
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy