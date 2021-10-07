1 child dies in Alabama due to flash flooding, officials say

Don’t expect any big differences in our weather days ahead, but some relatively small changes could be helpful as they come our way. Finally, we’re seeing less of an impact from a slow-moving, cut-off low that’s been lingering over our region. A couple days ago, it was drifting by the south Florida coast. Currently, it meanders south (near the northern coast of Cuba). Meanwhile, a large area of high pressure is expanding into Florida. It’s centered over the southeastern states and continues to provide quiet conditions (especially closer to the high pressure “center”). For us, it’s directing our winds with an onshore flow that persists. With those winds off the Atlantic, we could see a few rain bands, from time to time. The most likely encounter with a shower would occur during the morning hours (but possibly into the mid-day), for both Broward and MIami-Dade. Don’t expect any lingering heavy activity, it’ll mostly be relegated to small and insignificant bits of rain. By the afternoon, clusters of showers including a few heavier downpours will target the western side of south Florida.

