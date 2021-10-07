CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Limit Personal Trading at the Federal Reserve

By Brian Chappatta, Alexis Leondis
Washington Post
 6 days ago

The Federal Reserve System is remarkably complex. It’s designed, in its own words, with “a blend of private and governmental characteristics.” It has 12 regional banks, many with multiple branches, where the majority of directors are elected by member banks in the district. Then there’s the Fed’s board of governors in Washington, whose members are selected by the president, approved by the Senate and are permanent voters on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Federal Reserve: taper on bond purchases may begin in November or December

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
NBC News

IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed will ‘wimp out’ on rate cuts, predicts mortgage crisis soothsayer

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nouriel Roubini—renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis—said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Lp#Insider Trading#Conflict Of Interest#Senate#Boston Fed#Dallas Fed#Democratic
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy