Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Macon, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson; Macon; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Oconee County in upstate South Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 708 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight. * Stream rises to near bankfull are expected across the advisory area. Some smaller streams may briefly overflow onto low water crossings. Affected streams include but are not limited to the Whitewater River, the Chattooga River and their tributaries. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Highlands, Cashiers, Lake Glenville, Lake Toxaway, Lake Jocassee, Gorges State Park, Whiteside Mountain, Bad Creek, Sapphire, Pine Mountain, Mountain Rest and Wolf Mountain. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.