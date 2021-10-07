Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Harris; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across portions of southcentral Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.