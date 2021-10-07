Flood Advisory issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 07:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elbert The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Hart County in northeastern Georgia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 445 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen early this morning. * The main impacts of this heavy rainfall will be rapid rises to bankfull along smaller streams and creeks. These include but are Beaverdam Creek and its tributaries and tributaries to Lake Hartwell. Some of these small streams will overflow into low-lying areas, including some low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Hartwell, Royston, Reed Creek, Bowman, Canon, Bowersville, Russell State Park, Middleton, Lake Russell, Nancy Hart State Park, Lake Hartwell, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Nuberg, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Ruckersville, Sweet City and Vanna.