A vehicle hit and injured a 70-year-old man in Rolando (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle hit a 70-year-old pedestrian in Rolando, leaving the man in a hospital with several broken bones in his left arm and leg.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. near 73rd Street. The preliminary reports showed that the man was walking across El Cajon Boulevard, against a red do-not-cross sign, near 73rd Street.

October 7, 2021