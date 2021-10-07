CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: In the idealized America of CBS procedurals, cops can do no wrong

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have not noticed but the fall television season has arrived, that time of the year the broadcast networks still make a production out of rolling out the new makes and models. CBS, which likes its new season to look a lot like its last, has added programs to its three ongoing lines of what I think of as Acronym Procedurals: "NCIS: Hawai'i," which premiered Sept. 20; "FBI International" which bowed the following day; and "CSI: Vegas," which is more or less a relaunch of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," the first of that brood (also including "CSI: NY," "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: Cyber") and debuted Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Csi#Ncis#European#Americans
