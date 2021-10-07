Commentary: In the idealized America of CBS procedurals, cops can do no wrong
You may have not noticed but the fall television season has arrived, that time of the year the broadcast networks still make a production out of rolling out the new makes and models. CBS, which likes its new season to look a lot like its last, has added programs to its three ongoing lines of what I think of as Acronym Procedurals: "NCIS: Hawai'i," which premiered Sept. 20; "FBI International" which bowed the following day; and "CSI: Vegas," which is more or less a relaunch of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," the first of that brood (also including "CSI: NY," "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: Cyber") and debuted Wednesday.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0