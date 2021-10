Bethlehem Area School District student-athletes who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will likely have to don masks for winter sports this year. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he and district health experts are leaning toward a two-tier masking policy for district athletes. Currently, Pennsylvania requires anyone in a school building over age 2 to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the current mask mandate order carves out an exception for students participating in sports outdoors or inside.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO