Officers from Parkville, White Marsh precincts spend Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall [PHOTOS]

PERRY HALL, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department celebrated national Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall on Wednesday.

Officers from the Parkville and White Marsh precincts met with members of the community at Town Square Perry Hall on Wednesday morning.

National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

“Coffee with a Cop is community policing at its core. The simple act of having a cup of coffee with community members can be the first step in increasing trust and cooperation between the police and the people they serve,” said former COPS Office Director Ronald L. Davis.

Additional photos from Wednesday morning’s event can be viewed below.

Photos via the Baltimore County Police Department and Town Square Perry Hall

