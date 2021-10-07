CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freedom, PA

Temple 420, cannabis sanctuary, censored on social media after Joe Rogan posts Freedom speech to Twitter

By Temple420.org
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The only known church Joe Rogan attended as an adult suddenly experienced censorship after he posted a Freedom video to Twitter. “Joe was at the physical Temple twice before attending the very first service with Eddie Bravo and Kevin Booth,” said founder Craig X Rubin. “Having only 23 followers on YouTube we didn’t expect to be censored. We’re not sure if it has something to do with us mentioning Joe, or just a sign of the times.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘You are not promoting freedom, but promoting hate’: Holocaust survivor criticizes Joe Rogan in viral TikTok

A Holocaust survivor’s TikTok video has gone viral after he blasted podcaster Joe Rogan for sharing a video that used footage of the Holocaust accompanied by Mr Rogan’s voiceover speaking out against requirements for Covid vaccination proof.“You are absolutely not promoting freedom, but promoting hate,” author Gidon Lev said in the video which addresses Mr Rogan directly.“I am an 86-year-old-survivor of the Holocaust and saw your video on American freedom and the Covid-19 vaccine. It included images of the Holocaust and of Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered my father, 26 members of my family, and 6 million...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Faces Backlash From Holocaust Survivor After Posting Video

Joe Rogan is in hot water after sharing a ‘freedom video’ which indirectly juxtaposes modern America with images of Nazi Germany. Produced by Samuel Rivera Films, the short video is narrated by Joe Rogan. It begins with Rogan imploring Americans to understand that freedom and liberty are the most important values in society today. Rogan contends that liberties in the U.S. are slowly being stripped away as government mandates remain the norm. With sanctions for the pandemic continuing to shutter businesses and upend life, Rogan’s video presented images from the Holocaust and Nazi Germany to effectively relay his position on the controversial matter.
CELEBRITIES
CW33

Social media v. Texas: Why are Facebook, Twitter and others suing?

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As media giant Facebook remains under fire on the national stage, it’s bringing another fight to the Lone Star State — because of a new Texas law prohibiting social media sites from banning some users. The groups suing also represent Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Some are worried...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
State
California State
City
Freedom, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
California, PA
City
Temple, PA
NBC Chicago

Twitter > Instagram: Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Details Social Media Bias

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic details his social media bias originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vucevic has over 141,000 followers on Twitter and is active enough on the social media platform to make his preferences on music, soccer and Formula 1 racing known. But don’t get the Chicago Bulls’ All-Star...
NBA
fox2detroit.com

Facebook whistleblower fallout and social media free speech

After stunning testimony from an ex-Facebook employee to Congress who said Facebook is tearing the country apart and endangering the lives of teens - especially young women - what can we do? Our panel looks at the impact and possible ways to address the social media conundrum.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esai Morales
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Ahmed Ahmed
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
thepostnewspapers.com

Limit social media misinformation without inhibiting free speech

A majority of readers (56%) believe that running against Trump will not help Biden, but instead will be Biden’s worst nightmare. We had a letter Monday thanking us for fighting “the good fight against ignorance and tyranny.” I commented back that “our mission is to present a balance of news and opinions so people can see both sides of issues. We think it is really needed in today’s world of clickbait news and mindless social media.”
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Endorsement#Christian Church#Jewish
wcn247.com

Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A publishing division is being started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire. It will include releases by such commentators as Candace Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro. It will also publish a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that had been dropped by distributor Simon & Schuster. The new imprint continues a trend of conservatives setting up publishing channels outside of the New York houses. Earlier this year, two former heads of conservative imprints at New York publishing houses, Louise Burke and Kate Harston, started All Seasons Press. DW Books will also release a book by Gina Carano, who lost her role on “The Mandalorian” earlier this year .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Welcomes Everyone Back to Twitter During Social Media Outage

Several social media platforms are currently down. If you’ve tried to use Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram in the past few hours, you’re well aware. Even if you’re lucky enough to be able to scroll through Facebook or Instagram, the platforms’ messaging systems are down. However, Twitter is still up and running. As a result, many people are going to Twitter to get their social media fix. Dolly Parton took notice.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Texas Social Media Law An 'Acute Threat' To Free Speech, Advocates Say

A new Texas law that prohibits Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms from suppressing posts based on viewpoint “poses an acute threat” to the media's First Amendment protections, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and other digital rights groups say. The bill (HB 20) “vests the pure power...
TEXAS STATE
wcn247.com

PM Prep-Segue

WILLIAM SHATNER, TV’S CAPT. KIRK, BLASTS INTO SPACE. VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, has blasted into space and safely returned to Earth in a convergence of science fiction and science reality. He set out Wednesday morning for the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” hero becomes the oldest person to ride a rocket. The fully automatic spacecraft reached an altitude of 66.5 miles over the West Texas desert. The up-and-down flight lasted about 10 minutes, with Shatner and his three fellow passengers parachuting back to Earth in the capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy