LETTERS: Some great memories of City Auditorium; hog-tying of law enforcement

When I heard the city dads were going to change the City Auditorium into something else, I thought of a few memories. Graduating in 1965 from Palmer High, helping my father Lynn Eastman sell antiques at the Antique Show in the 1960s and last but not least facing that I was getting old and needing to remember memories, especially the great Tom O’Boyle and many others on the old “Wurlitzer organ” at the Sacklunch Serenades.