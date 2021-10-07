CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTERS: Some great memories of City Auditorium; hog-tying of law enforcement

By Gazette readers
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard the city dads were going to change the City Auditorium into something else, I thought of a few memories. Graduating in 1965 from Palmer High, helping my father Lynn Eastman sell antiques at the Antique Show in the 1960s and last but not least facing that I was getting old and needing to remember memories, especially the great Tom O’Boyle and many others on the old “Wurlitzer organ” at the Sacklunch Serenades.

