Spotify now has a streaming section for DJ mixes

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 7 days ago

If you're a DJ and always dreamed of making a pittance from streams on Spotify like other musicians, it seems like it's about to be your time. As per Resident Advisor, Spotify launched a new section for DJ mixes in the first week of October. It will provide one integrated place where artists can seamlessly create and connect with their audiences.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

