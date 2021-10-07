County opts not to add anti-vaccine resolution to agenda
Despite pleas from a group of citizens, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners opted against adding an anti-vaccination resolution to its agenda Tuesday night. The idea for the resolution sparked a debate among people who are against mandated vaccinations. But the commissioners voted not to add the resolution to the agenda, saying they did not have enough time to evaluate the document and question its effect on matters outside of their control.www.monroenews.com
Comments / 1