Paula Jones slammed 'American Crime Story.' The woman who plays her understands why

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnaleigh Ashford has never met Paula Jones, the woman who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment in 1994, setting off a chain of events that would lead to the exposure of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a landmark Supreme Court ruling and a historic impeachment. But as she prepared...

FanSided

American Crime Story Season 3: Did Linda Tripp really wear a wire to catch Monica Lewinsky?

A big plotline in American Crime Story Season 3 revolves around Linda Tripp committing her final acts of betrayal against Monica Lewinsky and their friendship. In the newest episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story, we’re told that Linda actually went so far as to wear a wire to help the FBI get President Bill Clinton to commit perjury on the stand (and thus get impeached).
Primetimer

Jake Tapper and Monica Lewinsky recall their "G-rated" date that was depicted on this week's Impeachment: American Crime Story

The CNN anchor's date with Lewinsky in December 1997 -- one month before her affair with President Bill Clinton was exposed -- was depicted on last night's episode. Tapper famously wrote about their date in the Washington City Paper in a January 1998 story titled "I Dated Monica Lewinsky." On Tuesday, Tapper interviewed Lewinsky on his CNN show. "First of all, Monica: Yes, I have to disclose — full disclosure — in tonight's episode, our G-rated date from December 1997 ... is portrayed," Tapper began his segment, prompting a laugh from Lewinsky. After Lewinsky noted that the pair had only gone out on "one date," Tapper joked that the actor portraying him in Impeachment is "way better looking than me now or then." "No," Lewinsky assured Tapper.
meaws.com

How “American Crime Story: Impeachment” gets toxic 90s diet culture right

Now in its third season of melodramatically abridging a gripping national headline, American Crime Story: Impeachment explores Bill Clinton’s near-exile from America’s highest office. But despite Clive Owen’s spot-on Commander-in-Chief serving as the scandal’s focal point, he is ⁠— perhaps mercifully ⁠— absent; measurably surpassed in screentime and lacerating lines...
Cosmopolitan

See the Cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

American Crime Story is tackling one of the most memorable scandals of the 20th century. The latest installment of Ryan Murphy's historical drama is set to focus on President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern in her early 20s, Monica Lewinsky, and the media circus and impeachment proceedings that soon followed. Rather than focusing on Clinton, however, Impeachment: American Crime Story centers its narrative around the women who found themselves enveloped in the scandal: a young Lewinsky, a conniving Linda Tripp, the underdog Paula Jones, and more. Ahead, we compare the all-star cast of the limited series to their real-life counterparts—try not to do a double take.
Deborah Norville
Monica Lewinsky
Annaleigh Ashford
Paula Jones
Hector Elizondo
Bill Clinton
monmouth.edu

IMPEACHMENT: American Crime Story Starts With A Bang

It was a scandal that unfolded shortly before most of us attending Monmouth University were currently born. Two parties: one, one of the most powerful men in the world, the other, an intern, just twenty-two years old. We are talking about the affair of then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
FanSided

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 4 recap: The Telephone Hour

Impeachment: American Crime Story has officially reached the point where things are getting really interesting. Those old enough to remember the Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton scandal likely remember the aftermath of the world finding out about their secret affair. We’ve reached that point in the series now as Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) has begun recording her telephone conversations with Monica (Beanie Feldstein).
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story shows how testimonies are used to humiliate

This week's episode of the FX series depicted Paula Jones being asked deeply personal and embarrassing sexual questions about under deposition. "Unfortunately, the treatment of (Monica) Lewinsky, Jones, (Juanita) Broaddrick and the other women pushed to be involved in the conservative, anti-Clinton conspiracy, isn't an aberration," says Kylie Cheung. "Trials involving rape, domestic violence or sexual misconduct often unfold in a similar fashion." Cheung adds: "Impeachment, at its core, has always been a story of sex, power and politics. The invasiveness and cruelty of the legal proceedings against Jones, Lewinsky, and Broaddrick present a grim reality that speaks to why so few survivors come forward to law enforcement. This is the only path available for those who feel victimized in the legal system: one in which the alleged victims have everything to lose and almost nothing to gain from coming forward — especially if the person they're accusing of abuse or harassment is someone like the president of the United States, with the power and resources to dig deep into their pasts and ruin their names forever." ALSO: How Impeachment showrunner Sarah Burgess and Sarah Paulson managed to unlock the "unanswerable question" about Linda Tripp.
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace.Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on 19 December 1998 on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. This stemmed from testimony he gave pertaining to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern, and independent counsel Ken Starr’s resulting investigation.His Senate trial took place over four weeks between January and...
Primetimer

Beanie Feldstein on her performance in this week's Impeachment: American Crime Story episode: "I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it, honestly"

“It was the most tremendous undertaking," she tells The New York Times of re-creating Monica Lewinsky being ambushed by FBI agents who grilled her in a hotel room, leaving her in tears and hysterics. Feldstein says she decided that her performance would rest less on physical or vocal impersonation than on something more ephemeral. “My goal was to just be emotionally true to what she was feeling at every moment,” she says, adding: “This episode pushed me emotionally in ways I never could have ever anticipated or understood. It was the most grueling, painful acting experience I’ve ever had.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldstein says it took 23 days to film this week's episode. "To say the least, yes. It was a 23-day shoot, which for a television episode is, I think, unheard of," she says. "I’m not too experienced in TV, but from what I heard from everyone it was sort of unique in that respect. I think it was because we had to get it right — no moment could be rushed, and thank God we were helmed by Ryan (Murphy) himself directing it, which was a huge honor for me. He directed the first episode of the series as well, but it’s an honor for me to work so closely with him on this episode. Of anything I’ve ever done in my working life, it’s the thing I’m singularly most proud of and nervous for." Why did shooting take so long? "We didn’t shoot every single day; our schedule with COVID was all over the place," she says. "It wasn’t contained. But also she’s in a room with anywhere from six to 10 men at any given moment, so it’s not just a two-person scene or a person alone in a room, which is much faster to shoot. It’s a great number of people and almost like a play, we had to all move as one and move together throughout the scenes."
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
Ok Magazine

Katie Couric Calls Matt Lauer's Behavior 'Grossly Inappropriate' After Previously Offering The Disgraced Host Sympathy

Katie Couric is telling the truth about her mixed feelings regarding Matt Lauer’s sexual harassment scandal. The 64-year-old journalist is now condemning the actions of her former Today co-host, despite having previously shown him support. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Couric described her former pal’s behavior as “grossly inappropriate”...
Popculture

New Documentary Reveals Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy's life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009's Something Wicked, Murphy's final film. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Jordan recalled. "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
