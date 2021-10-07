CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies: Should Ja Morant take it easy during the preseason?

By Jack Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the odd storylines that surfaced after the Memphis Grizzlies‘ first preseason game was in relation to Ja Morant. That said, it didn’t have anything to do with the fact that he dropped 27 points. Instead, it was in relation to the effort that Morant was giving throughout the...

bealestreetbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Morant outplays Ball, Grizzlies rout Hornets 128-98

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The preseason matchup between two of the NBA’s top young point guards turned out to be a mismatch. Ja Morant had 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks in less than 24 minutes of action, helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-98 rout of LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Ball, the NBA rookie of the year last season, struggled with his shot finishing with 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from preseason loss to Memphis Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their 2021-22 preseason schedule today, and it was certainly an interesting turn of events. They were significantly shorthanded coming in, with the leading trio all set to miss the game due to various health reasons. With Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood, and Semi Ojeleye also sitting out, the door was open for some other players to see more playing time. That is just what transpired as head coach Mike Budenholzer dug deep into his bench and gave the youthful Memphis Grizzlies his best shot. The Bucks managed to hang around for most of the game, but their night was cut short after the fire alarm rang out after the third quarter. It was later revealed that there was not an actual fire, thankfully.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA: Here's What Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Commented On This Instagram Post

Craig began his career on the Denver Nuggets, and then played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns last season. He is entering his first season with the Pacers. Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant commented on Craig's Instagram post, and his comment can be seen captured in a screenshot that is embedded below.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brook Lopez
FanSided

3 storylines to watch in Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason opener

The day everybody has been waiting for is finally on the horizon — the Memphis Grizzlies‘ preseason opener. Okay, maybe it’s not the regular-season opener, but it’s the fans’ first chance of seeing their full team as a complete unit. Okay, maybe not a completely full unit, as a few players will be out while nursing injuries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The Memphis Grizzlies#Overtime#Wttd
Yardbarker

Opinion: This NBA All-Star Might Be The Most Underrated Player; He Averaged More Assists Than Nets' Kyrie Irving, More Points Than Grizzlies' Ja Morant, And More Rebounds Than 76ers' Joel Embiid

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers might be the most underrated player in the entire NBA. At least in the Eastern Conference, he's gotta make the top-five most underrated players without question. The 25 year old (he's not even in his prime yet) averaged 20.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Taking the leap with Ja Morant

Have you ever heard 18,119 people hold their collective breath, waiting for something truly awesome to happen?. It will happen once again whenever Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies prepares to launch through the air and towards the basket with a ball in his hand, or in his sights on an alley-oop attempt as he soars seemingly forever above the FedExForum floor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: Is Ja Morant a top-5 point guard in the NBA?

The Memphis Grizzlies took a big risk by drafting Ja Morant in 2019. The Murray State guard played at a small school and couldn’t shoot the basketball particularly well. He had all of the markings of a great NBA point guard with some undeniable flaws. But his athleticism was out...
NBA
WCNC

Hornets lose home preseason opener to Grizzlies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets lost their home preseason opener 128-98 to the Memphis Grizzlies in Charlotte Thursday night. Speaking after the game, Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said he wasn't happy with how things went, saying the team has "got to respond from this." "If we think that's...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Hawks set for preseason game No. 3 vs. Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to play the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night in what will be their third of four preseason games ahead of the regular season. The Hawks lost a Wednesday evening matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trae Young and Clint Capela we’re both out Wednesday, and Capela will...
NBA
At The Hive

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies preseason game thread

Now that we’ve had our fun watching the Hornets on the opposing team’s app or who knows what else, we get a nice, locally televised game with our favorite broadcasters. Hopefully this one is as fun as the first. This is now an open thread!
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

160K+
Followers
352K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy