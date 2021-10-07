Grizzlies: Should Ja Morant take it easy during the preseason?

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their 2021-22 preseason schedule today, and it was certainly an interesting turn of events. They were significantly shorthanded coming in, with the leading trio all set to miss the game due to various health reasons. With Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood, and Semi Ojeleye also sitting out, the door was open for some other players to see more playing time. That is just what transpired as head coach Mike Budenholzer dug deep into his bench and gave the youthful Memphis Grizzlies his best shot. The Bucks managed to hang around for most of the game, but their night was cut short after the fire alarm rang out after the third quarter. It was later revealed that there was not an actual fire, thankfully.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO