COVID Deaths, Hospitalizations Trending Downward–So How Come We Are Getting MORE LOCKED DOWN?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlanta, GA) — Officials say new COVID cases and hospitalizations are ticking downward. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rate of deaths is remaining steady at about 14-hundred per day. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients says efforts are ongoing to get more Americans vaccinated and stressed that about four-million Americans have received Pfizer booster shots. Meantime, Zients said the Biden administration is making a big push on rapid testing for at home use.

