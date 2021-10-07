CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland schools eagerly await COVID vaccine OK for kids

By Capital News Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPj0j_0cJtouLb00

WASHINGTON — Maryland schools are gearing up for potential Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland state superintendent of schools, told Capital News Service in an email that the vaccine is the best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The expansion of vaccine administration to younger children will help prevent school outbreaks, reduce the numbers of students and staff in quarantine, and continue to keep students and staff in classrooms for full-time in-person learning,” he said.

“Baltimore County Public Schools will be thrilled when vaccines are authorized and available for all students,” spokesman Charles Herndon told CNS. “They are the best way of keeping children and staff in our schools safe and COVID-free.”

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Sept. 20 that a smaller dose of their vaccine was safe and had “robust neutralizing antibody responses” among the 5- to 11-year-olds in their trial.

The FDA said Friday that it set a vaccines advisory committeefor Oct. 26 in anticipation of Pfizer’s request for the vaccine’s authorization.

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, said in a statement.

The weekly rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 children and adolescents was nearly five times higher in mid-August than in late June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Milagritos D. Tapia, a pediatrics professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said the vaccine “will decrease transmission in schools, and would … decrease the opportunity for children to become severely ill or experience the (after effects) of COVID infections, which do occur in children.”

The Maryland Health Department recognizes vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds “would be an important peace of mind for parents,” agency spokesman Andrew Owen said in an email to CNS. He added that the department is working with local jurisdictions and school systems to prepare for the vaccine’s approval.

Dana Smith, a parent of an 11-year-old student at Arbutus Middle School in Baltimore County, described the start of the school year as “nerve-wracking with the local positivity rate being up and the community spread bouncing between substantial and high,” she told CNS via Facebook Messenger.

Smith said her heart skips a beat each time the school sends COVID-19 case notifications because she wonders if the students who contracted the virus were in any of her son’s classes.

“We are looking forward to the vaccine being approved for kids, and I plan to have my son vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said.

COVID-19 last month hit elementary schools in the Baltimore County Public Schools system harder than the high schools and middle schools. Nearly half of the 240 positive cases it reported from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 were from elementary schools, according to the school system.

Two weeks later, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, the reported positive cases in Baltimore County’s schools weren’t much better. Out of the 214 reported infections, 104 were from elementary schools.

The Baltimore County Public Schools system is the third-largest in Maryland. Herndon said Baltimore County has a high level of COVID-19 community transmission under CDC criteria.

He said having the vaccine authorized for younger children would be a big step toward lowering the school system’s infection rates and making everyone safer.

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said he’s a very strong proponent of younger students being vaccinated, citing their vulnerability to the virus.

To keep students and staff safe,the school systemengages in constant communication encouraging vaccinations, he said.

“Keeping this in front of everybody is absolutely critical as we try to maintain the health and well-being of our students and staff and keep schools open,” Martirano said. “That’s the main goal.”

The Howard County Health Department is working closely with county school officials to determine how to best provide COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds once authorization is given, Dr. Kelly Russo, the department’s medical director, said in an email.

School systems across Maryland are making similar preparations ahead of the FDA’s authorization.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools system worked with the local health department during the summer to hold vaccination clinics for students and staff, spokesperson Bob Mosier said in an email.

Recently, they have been having conversations about the logistics of providing vaccination clinics if and when they become available for 5- to 11-year-olds, he said.

Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban said in an email that the school system and the local health department also are discussing options for offering vaccination clinics.

The Baltimore City Public Schools system told CNS in an email that once the vaccine is fully approved, it will continue its partnership with the local health department to ensure vaccines get to students.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told U.S. News & World Report that it “would be a game-changer” for elementary-aged students to be eligible for vaccinations.

The anticipated authorization of the vaccine for children comes amid a renewed push from some Maryland lawmakers to mandate vaccinations for public schools statewide.

“A requirement for students to be able to be vaccinated for Covid as they enter our schools is another tool we should be considering as a state,” state Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Howard and Baltimore counties, said in an interview with CNS.

Gov. Larry Hogan, R, rejected calls for implementing statewide mandates in a press conference on Sept. 30.

“Because we’ve done so many (vaccinations) we haven’t found the need for it,” he said.

California recently announced plans to institute a vaccine mandate in public schools once the FDA fully approves the vaccine for all school-age children, the first state in the country to do so.

Tapia said she recommends Maryland schools encourage families to vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds if the FDA authorizes the vaccine for them.

“I think that there will be concerns, just because there (are) always concerns,” Tapia said.

“But if they’re concerned, what they should be more concerned about is their risk of having an infection, and the outcomes of that infection for the child, rather than the risk of having side effects from the vaccines,” she said, referring to data from people aged 16-25 having worse reactions to COVID-19 than the vaccines.

“So it’s a safer bet to be vaccinated than to be infected with COVID,” Tapia said.

This article originally appeared on CNSMaryland.org on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

(Capital News Service Annapolis Bureau reporter Alex Argiris contributed to this story.)

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Comptroller Franchot, Senator Zucker, Delegate Rosenberg and Advocates Hail Expansion of Low-Income Taxpayer Law Clinics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (October 5, 2021) — Comptroller Peter Franchot today joined with Senator Craig J. Zucker, Delegate Samuel “Sandy” Rosenberg, educators, and legal advocates to promote the expansion of three low-income taxpayer clinics that can now help Marylanders with state-specific legal tax issues, thanks to legislation passed during the 2021 General Assembly session. Lawmakers passed Senate […] The post Comptroller Franchot, Senator Zucker, Delegate Rosenberg and Advocates Hail Expansion of Low-Income Taxpayer Law Clinics appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Takeaways From The 2020 Census For Maryland, In 5 Charts

Maryland’s population increased by 7 percent to 6,177,224 in the last decade, as the state became more diverse, reflecting a national trend, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Here are five takeaways from the 2020 Census for Marylanders: 1. Less than half of Marylanders are whiteCensus data shows that there are 7.7 […] The post Takeaways From The 2020 Census For Maryland, In 5 Charts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health launches public service announcement urging Marylanders to get annual flu shot

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today launched a new public service announcement urging Marylanders to get their annual flu shots, as flu season moves into full swing. In the new PSA, MDH also encourages eligible Marylanders to consider getting a COVID-19 booster at the same time. “The best way to protect yourself, family […] The post Maryland Department of Health launches public service announcement urging Marylanders to get annual flu shot appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
State
California State
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Education
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Secures Federal Approval to Issue SNAP Emergency Allotments in October

BALTIMORE, MD – Under the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Human Services requested and received federal approval to release Emergency Allotment (EA) benefits to eligible SNAP households this month. SNAP recipients who have already received their October benefits will see the additional EA benefits automatically loaded to their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) […] The post Maryland Secures Federal Approval to Issue SNAP Emergency Allotments in October appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co to close Nov. 12; school year extended by one day in June

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, for all students, teachers, and school system staff. The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting unanimously voted to change the 2021-2022 school year calendar and close CCPS on Nov. 12. Schools, centers, buildings, and all CCPS offices will be closed on […] The post Charles Co to close Nov. 12; school year extended by one day in June appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center welcomes new gastroenterologist Tilak Baba

Clinton, MD(October 11, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Tilak Baba, MD. Dr. Baba attended medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, prior to completing an Internal Medicine residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He then obtained fellowship training in Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology at MedStar Georgetown.
CLINTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Cdc#Covid#Capital News Service#Cns
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cheetah Cubs Are Born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Carnivore keepers at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, welcomed a litter of five cheetah cubs today. Five-year-old female Rosalie birthed the cubs at 5:20 a.m., 8:24 a.m., 9:42 a.m., 10:33 a.m. and 11:17 a.m. ET. The family can be viewed via the Cheetah Cub Cam. Ten-year-old Nick, who was the […] The post Cheetah Cubs Are Born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

North Carolina Scholar Visits Christ Church Wayside. . . researching 19th-century rector and later prominent U.S. Navy Chaplain and author–Fitch W. Taylor

NEWBURG, MD–A pastor-historian from North Carolina made a long-awaited research visit to Charles County’s Christ Church Wayside, also known as William and Mary Parish, on September 22.  Dr. Francis Kyle, a Baptist pastor and independent scholar, has been sporadically researching the Episcopalian Fitch Waterman Taylor (1803-1865) the past two decades. After twenty years of patience, […] The post North Carolina Scholar Visits Christ Church Wayside. . . researching 19th-century rector and later prominent U.S. Navy Chaplain and author–Fitch W. Taylor appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding staff for commitment to students

The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning. Honored by the Board on […] The post Charles Co. Board honors outstanding staff for commitment to students appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland residents eligible for free medical equipment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — From the moment doctors said she would have to undergo intensive foot surgery, Prince George’s County resident Janice Joyner knew she would have to pay for more than just a procedure. A mobility device was needed for her recovery. However, Joyner said, Medicare couldn’t cover the cost of the scooter. “I was […] The post Maryland residents eligible for free medical equipment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range schedule for the week of October 11, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Redistricting groups faced with uneven population growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland counties’ population grew unevenly over the past 10 years, leaving the state’s two redistricting groups to draw new maps and create districts with equal, or close to equal, population. Central areas of the state saw the most growth, while some counties in the West and on the Eastern Shore lost population. […] The post Redistricting groups faced with uneven population growth appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland does not display Native American COVID-19 data

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lumped into the “Other” racial and ethnic category, American Indians and Alaska Natives are effectively invisible on Maryland’s state website for COVID-19. More than 120,000 people who identify as Native American live in Maryland, but without public-facing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it is a mystery how many the disease has […] The post Maryland does not display Native American COVID-19 data appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Judiciary announces 2021 Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) is inviting students to help promote peacemaking by submitting artwork for the 16th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is open to all Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade to help celebrate national Conflict Resolution Month in October and […] The post Maryland Judiciary announces 2021 Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
VISUAL ART
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay watershed states strongly support more funding for restoration efforts there, and to increase public access to the bay. Reed Perry, manager of external affairs for the Chesapeake Conservancy, one of the […] The post Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at Tuesday’s board meeting. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state […] The post Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

LifeStyles Homeless Center Opening

On Friday, October 1, State senators Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District and Jack Bailey, 29th Legislative District, presented Lifestyles Of Maryland Incorporated with a Maryland Senate Resolution recognizing the opening of the LifeStyles Center in White Plains and wishing the organization continued success in uplifting the community. Sandy Washington, Executive Director of Lifestyles Maryland, Inc. received the […] The post LifeStyles Homeless Center Opening appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Opens New Behavioral Health Practice

LA PLATA, Md. – (October 5, 2021) — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is expanding its services to address mental health needs within the Southern Maryland community. Now accepting patients, UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health has brought in two experienced practitioners to create a solid foundation of care. Janevine […] The post UM Charles Regional Opens New Behavioral Health Practice appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy