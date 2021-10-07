CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry the Cable Guy, dressed as a baby, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
 6 days ago
Larry the Cable Guy got the boot on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Larry the Cable Guy -- disguised as a baby -- was eliminated from Season 6 of FOX's The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

"Thanks @MaskedSingerFox for a great time. Were the folks not entertained!!! I appreciate the invite and thanks for being so awesome," the comedian tweeted after the episode aired.

He explained in another post: "This costume was Hot! Thought I was gonna pass out but I didn't! I'm happy I proved I still got it back from my Guys and Dolls days. Next stop, River dance!"

Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition include Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.

Nick Cannon is the show's host.

The judges are Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

