Reinking case: Judge grants motion to modify gag order in civil case

A judge has granted a motion to modify a gag order in the civil case against Travis Reinking in the deadly Waffle House shooting.

Reinking faces four murder counts, among other charges. He pleaded not guilty in February 2019.

A hearing was held Thursday morning for attorneys in the civil case. Reinking's attorney said he waived his right to appear.

An attorney representing one of the victim's family asked the judge to modify the gag order to allow the deposition of key players in the case, including Reinking himself.

The judge granted the motion; however, it's only for lawyers in the civil case — and is not for public consumption.

Authorities alleged he was nearly naked save for a green jacket when he began shooting in the Nashville restaurant before a patron wrestled the rifle away.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.