CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c76iO_0cJtobp200

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- The brick foundation of one the oldest Black churches in the United States has been unearthed by archeologists at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia.

The living history museum announced its confirmation of the church's remnants on Thursday as it continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country’s origins and the role of Black Americans.

The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved African Americans.

They initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented Black people from congregating.

The church had its first building by 1818, but the structure was destroyed by a tornado in 1834.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black People#Colonial Williamsburg#Black Americans#The First Baptist Church#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy