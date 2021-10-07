CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Among Athletes Gambler Allegedly Threatened?

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN.com
 7 days ago

Ben “Parlay” Patz’s E-thuggery seems to have caught up with him. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida charged famed gambler with allegedly using Instagram and other social media platforms to threaten to commit violent acts against athletes and their families. New England Patriots wide receiver and former tight end Rob Gronkowski are believed to be among the athletes Patz allegedly targeted.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss threatens to fight media personality in deleted tweet

Randy Moss was extremely emotional while sharing his thoughts on the Jon Gruden situation on Sunday, and the Hall of Famer drew a lot of praise for what he said. Jason Whitlock, however, is one member of the media who was not impressed. Whitlock was highly critical of Moss, and let’s just say Moss did not appreciate the feedback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
cbslocal.com

Darrelle Revis Didn’t Enjoy Playing With Patriots, Suggests Nobody In Locker Room Likes Playing In New England

BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of winning championships, future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had exactly one successful season in his NFL career. Revis appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder and Jared Odrick and spoke about his time in New England. After speaking negatively about the tension within the walls of Gillette Stadium, Revis was asked directly if he enjoyed his one season playing in New England.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
Fox News

Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Gambler#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Action Network Patz
The Spun

Bruce Arians Shares Latest Update On Rob Gronkowski

A rib injury prevented Rob Gronkowski from playing in both Week 4 and 5. There’s optimism the former star tight end could soon return to the gridiron. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that Gronk is making “really good progress” back from his injury .
NFL
cbslocal.com

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Has Broken And Cracked Ribs, Punctured Lung

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed. The Bucs tight end did not travel to Foxboro for Sunday’s game between New England and Tampa Bay. Gronkowski suffered the injury during last week’s loss...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Buccaneers Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among 8 Pats Listed As Questionable; Rob Gronkowski Listed As Doubtful

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ll have to wait until Sunday evening to find out if Rob Gronkowski will suit up against the Patriots, but the Buccaneers tight end is officially listed as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians called Gronkowski a game-time decision earlier in the day Friday. Gronk returned to the practice field for Tampa on Friday after missing the previous two days with a rib injury that he suffered during a Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams. The former Patriots tight end will travel to New England, but the Buccaneers will keep Bill Belichick and Co....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Julian Edelman Posts 'The Office' Meme Ahead of Brady-Belichick 'Goat Bowl'

Sunday night's match-up between the Patriots and Buccaneers may end up with tensions between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but could it be "The Office"-level awkward?. Former New England star Julian Edelman seemed to think so when he posted a well-crafted meme on Twitter of an awkward dinner party on the hit TV show, adding, "I. Declare. #GOATBOWL!"
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman sums up Tom Brady facing the Patriots with a hilarious 'The Office' clip

Now that Julian Edelman is no longer a New England Patriots wide receiver, he can do stuff like this and have some fun at both his former team’s and ex-QB’s expense. As the world prepares for Tom Brady to face his former team for the first time as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cue the Adele song!), Edelman posted a video from The Office — a clip from “Dinner Party,” one of the all-time best eps from the series — which labels various actors and actresses as Brady and Bill Belichick and … just watch, this is very, very funny.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s status for Week 4 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a rib injury. On Saturday, the NFL world received an unfortunate update on the All-Pro tight end. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Gronkowski...
NFL
Boston Globe

Three Buccaneers not named Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski to watch against the Patriots

As much as Matt Judon tries to keep the focus on the big picture, he and we all know the story line surrounding this game. Absolutely every move Tom Brady makes from the moment he sets foot in Gillette Stadium on Sunday to the moment he leaves will be scrutinized, with Rob Gronkowski being watched hardly less diligently in his own return to Foxborough.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy