Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Among Athletes Gambler Allegedly Threatened?
Ben “Parlay” Patz’s E-thuggery seems to have caught up with him. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida charged famed gambler with allegedly using Instagram and other social media platforms to threaten to commit violent acts against athletes and their families. New England Patriots wide receiver and former tight end Rob Gronkowski are believed to be among the athletes Patz allegedly targeted.nesn.com
