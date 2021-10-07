Gold Standard buys West Palm Beach nursing home for $14M

Smart city electronics startup Ubicquia is going global after securing $25 million in debt and working capital from Silicon Valley Bank. The company plans to expand its smart city and grid platforms to Europe and Asia after the capital injection, said CEO Ian Aaron. The funding will also ensure Ubicquia can meet its supply chain demands – which has been constrained due to pandemic-tied interruptions – as it expands its product portfolio and customer base.

