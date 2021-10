(FOX 9) - A national study, lead by local researchers from HealthPartners, found that immunization rates for diseases like measles and chickenpox fell during the pandemic. Dr. Malini DeSilva said their study found that, in 2019, 81% of seven month olds had all of the CDC-recommended vaccinations for that age group. In 2020, that number fell to 74%. And that is just one example of an age group that saw falling numbers.

