Is Europe’s Ryanair your airline of last resort?

Tampa Bay is regaining its connection to Europe in December with the launch of new nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany. The connection is major news for the travel industry as Tampa lost its international flights due to travel restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. The connection to Germany will be through Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, the Tampa International Airport announced. The four-times-per-week service, set to begin Dec. 16, is Eurowings’ first flight to the U.S. Eurowings Discover will offer flights to Tampa on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays year-round. The flights will be approximately nine hours and 10 minutes from Tampa to Frankfurt and 10 hours and 55 minutes from Frankfurt to Tampa. More information on the flights can be found here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO