CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Is Europe’s Ryanair your airline of last resort?

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a lot to love about Ryanair. No matter where you want to go in Europe, there will virtually always be a Ryanair airport nearby. The low fares airline has made travel very accessible, but for some they are the airline of last resort. It’s surprising people think that...

travelupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair restores 100% of Cork’s pre-Ppandemic traffic for Summer ’22

Ryanair announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the reopening of its 2 aircraft base. This investment will bring 20 routes to Cork, including the introduction of new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh which are unserved following the collapse of Stobart Air.
INDUSTRY
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport gains nonstop connection to Europe through new airline

Tampa Bay is regaining its connection to Europe in December with the launch of new nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany. The connection is major news for the travel industry as Tampa lost its international flights due to travel restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. The connection to Germany will be through Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, the Tampa International Airport announced. The four-times-per-week service, set to begin Dec. 16, is Eurowings’ first flight to the U.S. Eurowings Discover will offer flights to Tampa on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays year-round. The flights will be approximately nine hours and 10 minutes from Tampa to Frankfurt and 10 hours and 55 minutes from Frankfurt to Tampa. More information on the flights can be found here.
TAMPA, FL
Aviation Week

Europe’s Airlines Ready Transatlantic Return

Europe’s airlines are boosting their winter schedules on transatlantic routes during the coming months with the hope that they will be able to make up for lost time. After months of lobbying and a roller coaster of hope and disappointment for the European airlines that depend heavily on... Europe’s Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
thatssotampa.com

New airline, Eurowings, will connect TPA to mainland Europe

Tampa Bay’s connection to mainland Europe is coming back in December with the launch of new nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany aboard Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, according to a release on TPA’s website. This follows recent news that COPA Airlines would once again launch flights to...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Union Leader

Airlines add winter flights between U.S., Europe in sign of hope

Airlines are cautiously adding capacity between the U.S. and Europe over winter, as carriers try to capitalize on looser travel restrictions without over-stretching during the seasonally slower months. The number of flights from Western Europe to North America is poised to jump by 7.5% between late October and early November,...
LIFESTYLE
passengerterminaltoday.com

Airlines “ill-placed” to lecture on preserving customer interests, says ACI Europe

Airports Council International (ACI) has hit back at claims by IATA that airports and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) intend to recover pandemic losses from airlines. Speaking at IATA’s Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, director general Willie Walsh warned that planned increases in charges by airports and ANSPs will stall the recovery in air travel. He said that confirmed airport and ANSP charges increases had already reached US$2.3bn.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Temperature#Last Resort#Irish
abc17news.com

What to know about Europe’s newest airline

There’s a week to go before the world’s newest airline launches, and it’s promising to bring some dolce vita back to the skies. From October 15, ITA — Italia Trasporto Aereo — will be the new state-owned carrier for Italy, following the closure of bankrupt Alitalia on October 14. It’s...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrillist

Today's the Last Day to Score 25% Off Alaska Airlines Flights

If you weren’t planning on traveling this fall, maybe the latest airline sale will inspire you to take a trip somewhere spontaneously. And if you do have travel plans but haven’t booked your flights yet, this is even more fortuitous for you. Friday's the last day to get up to 25% off of flights from Alaska Airlines.
NFL
BoardingArea

Can You Guess United’s New International Routes?

United Airlines has just announced that it’s going to announce some new international routes tomorrow, and oh my gosh this is just too fun. New route announcements can be exciting for us avgeeks, and United really embraces it. Not only does United in my opinion have the most exciting route network of any major airline in the United States, but the airline makes a game of announcing new routes.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

United Airlines Gives All Employees $1,000 Bonus

This is a pleasant surprise for United Airlines employees…. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has this week announced that all active employees will receive a $1,000 bonus on their paycheck next month. This is intended to thank team members for their hard work during the pandemic. Not only is this...
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

Review: Copa Airlines 737 MAX Business Class

My journey from Panama City to Los Angeles onboard a Copa Airlines 737 MAX in business class represents a big step forward for the Panamanian carrier. A lie-flat bed in business class and upgraded soft products make Copa far more competitive than it ever has been. Copa Airlines 737 MAX...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Voyages to tickle your taste buds! Eat and drink your way along Europe's waterways on a foodie river cruise, stopping off for cookery classes, crisp wines and currywurst

Food and cruising go together like oysters and champagne. So it’s no surprise that many cruise lines offer taste-bud tingling itineraries along Europe’s waterways. It’s a win-win scenario. The countryside rolls past as you stretch out with a glass of something crisp and chilled (rather than cursing the satnav as you sail past your exit on the autobahn). An itinerary curated to within a lick of its well-seasoned life means you always get to eat at the best places or sneak onto the secret tour.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

A Tumultuous Month – Points & Miles As A Digital Nomad Ch. 3

A Tumultuous Month – Points & Miles As A Digital Nomad Ch. 3. For those unaware, I’m currently using points and miles as a digital nomad, living on the road. In Chapter 1, I talked about my wife and I being between phases of life, me needing to remain outside the US for the next few months, and a vague concept of my plan. Chapter 2 covered our time together in Mexico and Canada before saying goodbye. Or better yet, we said “see you later”. The past month has seen some high highs and low lows. These are the good, bad & interesting parts of the past month of using points and miles as a digital nomad.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Air New Zealand Transforms Boeing 787 Into Vaccination Clinic

Okay, now I really feel like I got the short end of the stick getting vaccinated at a supermarket pharmacy…. This weekend, Air New Zealand will be transforming a Boeing 787-9 into a vaccination clinic, to encourage those in Auckland to get vaccinated. Here’s how the event is described:. Bound...
WORLD
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

143K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy