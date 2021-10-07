CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

RPCC secures U.S. Department of Labor grant for Renewable Energy Training

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver Parishes Community College (RPCC) has been awarded a 1.49 million-dollar Delta Regional Authority grant by the US Department of Labor. Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Associated Builders & Contractors, Pelican and New Orleans Bayou Chapters (ABC) cosponsored the grant application. The DOL grant will primarily support RPCC’s new Process Equipment Trainer (PET) Plant, a full-sized working production unit under construction at RPCC’s Gonzales campus where students can safely learn on a fully functioning plant. In addition, Project P.O.W.E.R, Preparing Our Workforce for Energy Renewal, will provide cutting edge training programs to prepare the region and states workforce for high-wage jobs in the hydrogen, solar, and wind energy sectors.

pelicanpostonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#U S Department Of Labor#Us Department Of Labor#New Energy#Wind Energy#Rpcc#Pelican#Abc#Dol#Project P O W E R#Gno Inc
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy