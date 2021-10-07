RPCC secures U.S. Department of Labor grant for Renewable Energy Training

River Parishes Community College (RPCC) has been awarded a 1.49 million-dollar Delta Regional Authority grant by the US Department of Labor. Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Associated Builders & Contractors, Pelican and New Orleans Bayou Chapters (ABC) cosponsored the grant application. The DOL grant will primarily support RPCC’s new Process Equipment Trainer (PET) Plant, a full-sized working production unit under construction at RPCC’s Gonzales campus where students can safely learn on a fully functioning plant. In addition, Project P.O.W.E.R, Preparing Our Workforce for Energy Renewal, will provide cutting edge training programs to prepare the region and states workforce for high-wage jobs in the hydrogen, solar, and wind energy sectors.