New Japan Leader Likely to Stick to Economic Policy -Fitch

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to continue the broad economic policies of predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, including support for the central bank's massive stimulus programme, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday. "The economy should benefit in the near term from an ebbing...

