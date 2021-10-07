Qantas set to confirm 'Project Winton' plans to renew domestic fleet

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleQantas expects to make a decision on which aircraft it will order for the renewal of its domestic narrow-body fleet by the end of this year. The carrier has entered into the final stages of a formal tender process, with four aircraft types under consideration – the B737 Max, the Airbus A320 neo, the Embraer E-Jet E2, and the Airbus A220.

executivetraveller.com

The best Qantas Platinum One perks for domestic economy class flyers

Qantas Platinum One status is the highest rung on the Qantas Frequent Flyer ladder – bested only by the invitation-only Chairman’s Lounge tier – and for travellers who mainly fly domestically, getting there can be a particularly hard slog. On popular routes like Sydney-Melbourne, you’d only reach this lofty level...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Singapore Airlines to resume A380 flights to the UK

Singapore Airlines has confirmed that its A380 aircraft will return to the London Heathrow route from next month. SIA is the latest carrier to announce the resumption of superjumbo services, following Qatar Airways and British Airways. Qatar Airways to reactivate A380s. British Airways to operate A380 flights in November. SIA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Great Dane Airlines files for bankruptcy

Fledgling carrier Great Dane Airlines has this week gone bankrupt and ceased all flights. A one-line note on the airline’s website said simply: “Great Dane Airlines has today 11/10/21 been declared bankrupt”, while its Facebook page carried the following message:. “Great Dane Airlines has gone bankrupt today. “We have struggled...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Rolls-Royce, Airbus and Shell call for government help for net zero flying

Rolls-Royce, Airbus and Shell have called for government help on the journey to net zero aviation. The joint announcement is for “further collaboration and greater ambition” to scale-up vital production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and exceed the UN Race to Zero goals for aviation. The three companies say that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Shell, Rolls-Royce and Airbus call for swifter movement on green jet fuel

The boss of Rolls-Royce has joined Shell and Airbus to call for more work to reduce the carbon impact of flying.Warren East chief executive of the aircraft engine maker, said that, to avoid aviation becoming an even bigger share of global emissions, the sector must move ahead of United Nations targets.Under current UN plans, at least 10% of fuel used in global aviation should be sustainable by 2030.Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) takes many forms, but is often produced from farm crops. It can be blended into traditional jet fuel.Accelerating the transition of long-haul aviation towards net zero https://t.co/2F9Kq6BAdx pic.twitter.com/7WYVrsTWtx—...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Transavia to launch Glasgow-Paris Orly route in April 2022

Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia is set to launch a route from Glasgow airport to Paris Orly in April 2022. The airline, which belongs to the Air France-KLM group, is providing the Scottish airport with its second route to the Paris airport following the news that Vueling will be launching a route next month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

ANA celebrates B787’s tenth anniversary with commemorative flights

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will operate commemorative flights in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the B787 aircraft. The flights will take place on October 31, 2021, and retrace the initial flight routes of the 787-8 aircraft ten years ago. The schedule will be as follows:. ANA 653 Haneda 1025...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Southwest says staffing shortages contributed to flight snarls

After initially blaming air traffic control issues and weather for thousands of flight cancelations, Southwest Airlines on Monday acknowledged that staffing shortages also played a role in the service disruption. The carrier cancelled 1,124 flights on Sunday -- by far the highest rate of any airline -- 800 the day before and another 326 on Monday, according to airline tracker FlightAware. "On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," the low-cost carrier said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday."
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

Green light for Australian renewable hydrogen project

The government of Queensland, Australia, has confirmed that green hydrogen will be produced in the state's Darling Downs region in less than two years, with a “unique” demonstration facility capable of producing an estimated 50,000 kilograms of solar-powered renewable hydrogen each year to be operating before the end of 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Air Malta to resume Gatwick services in December

Air Malta has announced that it will resume its flights to London Gatwick from December 11. The airline initially planned to restart operations to the London airport in summer 2022 but has brought forward its resumption of flights due to “increased signs of recovery across many European markets”. The flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Heathrow urges UK government to focus on sustainable aviation fuel

Heathrow airport has called on the UK government to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in the UK to cut emissions. This comes ahead of the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow from October 31, and after IATA’s announcement of a global commitment to net zero aviation by 2050.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Air France expects to operate 90 per cent of US capacity by March 2022

Air France says that it expects to be operating 90 per cent of capacity to and from the US (compared to 2019 levels) by March next year. The forecast follows the recent announcement of the planned easing of restrictions on incoming travel to the US. The carrier serves 11 US...
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Gatwick proposing aircraft noise cap if second runway plans successful

Gatwick airport has unveiled new proposals around its second runway plans, aimed at appeasing local residents and environmental campaigners. The south London airport said it would set a cap (also known as an ‘envelope’) on aircraft noise levels if its Northern Runway is brought into routine use. This would guarantee...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Air Belgium begins Airbus fleet renewal programme

Air Belgium has taken delivery of the first of two A330-900. The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout - 30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats. The aircraft is furnished with the Airbus Airspace cabin. All seats are equipped with the latest-generation,...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Qantas confirms Darwin as Perth replacement on direct London route

Darwin will temporarily replace Perth as the stop-off on Qantas Airways’ direct Australia-London services, the airline confirmed on 8 October. “While this is a temporary change to the route, Qantas will watch how it performs and is open-minded about what it could lead to down the track,” the Oneworld carrier states.
WORLD
airlive.net

Qantas sets another aviation record, flying the longest time in the air for a commercial flight

Australian airline Qantas has set a company record by flying a one-off direct flight from Buenos Aires to the city of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory. The flight repatriated 107 Australians and set two Qantas records in the process: longest distance covered (15,020 km or 9,333 miles) and longest time in the air for a commercial flight (17 hours and 25 minutes).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KVIA

Qantas repatriation flight sets aviation record

Australian airline Qantas has set a company record by flying a one-off direct flight from Buenos Aires to the city of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory. The flight repatriated 107 Australians and set two Qantas records in the process: longest distance covered (15,020 km or 9,333 miles) and longest time in the air for a commercial flight (17 hours and 25 minutes). Before the pandemic, Qantas’ longest direct passenger flight connected London and Perth, which came in at a “mere” 14,498 km (9,009 miles) and 16 hours and 45 minutes.
WORLD
executivetraveller.com

Is Qantas planning a new domestic business class for 2023?

Qantas could be flying the first of its Boeing 737 replacement jets by the end of 2023, in the form of either an Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX: but will that next-gen jet also serve to debut a next-gen domestic business class seat?. We'd put money on it. New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
jack1065.com

Qantas plans major narrowbody, widebody plane orders in 2022

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Qantas Airways Ltd expects to order more than 100 narrowbody and regional planes next year as well as widebodies capable of the world’s longest commercial flights from Sydney to London, its chief executive said. Qantas plans to select the preferred supplier to replace its ageing fleet of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

