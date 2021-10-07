Robbery suspect dead after shootout with police at Rochester Family Dollar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after police say officers walked in on a robbery attempt at a Family Dollar. According to Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, officers were called to the Family Dollar on West Main Street in the city around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two officers arriving on the scene “walked into a robbery in progress,” and exchanged fire with the 24-year-old Simran Gordon.