Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Senate Rejects Sports Betting Legalization — For Now

By Ben Watanabe
NESN.com
 7 days ago

Legal sports betting will need to wait after an amendment to the Massachusetts annual budget was rejected Wednesday by the state senate. The amendment would have allowed brick-and-mortar and online operators to begin applying for licenses to take wagers on sports, something Sen. Patrick O’Connor called “free money,” according to WHDH-TV. Neighboring states Rhode Island and New Hampshire each have some form of legalized sports betting.

