CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee Police: Separate traffic incidents result in felony charges

By Roberta Baumann tribnews@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 6 days ago

Two individuals are facing felony charges in Dane County Circuit Court from separate traffic incidents in Waunakee during the first week of October. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 at approximately 4:36 p.m., when police responded to a report of an individual on Centennial Parkway, who, according to a criminal complaint, “appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat.” The complaint states that the vehicle, a bronze Ford Escape, was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Centennial Parkway an Freshir Court, perpendicular to the normal flow of traffic.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Waunakee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, WI
City
Waunakee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Odor#Dane County Circuit Court#Ford#Jeep
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy