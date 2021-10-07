Waunakee Police: Separate traffic incidents result in felony charges

Two individuals are facing felony charges in Dane County Circuit Court from separate traffic incidents in Waunakee during the first week of October. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 at approximately 4:36 p.m., when police responded to a report of an individual on Centennial Parkway, who, according to a criminal complaint, “appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat.” The complaint states that the vehicle, a bronze Ford Escape, was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Centennial Parkway an Freshir Court, perpendicular to the normal flow of traffic.