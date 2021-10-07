CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MFD: One taken to hospital after vehicle catches fire

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital this morning after a vehicle caught fire in Memphis.

The incident happened on Perkins Road.

Memphis Fire officials said they got a call about the fire around 5:19 a.m. and were told someone was possibly inside the vehicle.

MFD confirmed one person was taken to Regional One.

No information has been released on what led to the fire or the person’s condition.

