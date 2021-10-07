Scattered rain showers continue the rest of today

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected. (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO