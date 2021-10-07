CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered rain showers continue the rest of today

By Jordan Lamers
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Cloudy skies will continue through the rest of today as scattered rain showers continue to move in from the southeast. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees – a touch of humidity will also be in the air!

