Just a few days before the Minnesota Wild’s season opener on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced its roster for the first little stretch of games at least. The Wild are opting to go with a roster of just 22, instead of the allotted 23, keeping one extra forward and one extra defenseman just in case of injury or rotation in the lineup dependent on their opponent. In the process of finalizing their choice of players, they have also designated the injured Matt Boldy as an “injured non-roster player.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO