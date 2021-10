Les Ferdinand is optimistic QPR can return to the Premier League and feels the green light for a new training ground is the latest building block being put in place at the club.The Sky Bet Championship outfit received planning permission in September for a new £20million training base to be built in Heston, with supporters given the chance to invest in a bond through Tifosy Capital and Advisory which will pay towards the state-of-the-art facilities.Due to open during the 2022-23 campaign, the Rs could be a Premier League club by that time if Mark Warburton’s side continue on their current...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO