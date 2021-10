It's game on as Argentina and Australia fight it out in the final day the 2021 Rugby Championship today. Despite valiant efforts, Argentina have picked up no wins and bonus points either. Argentina vs Australia will go ahead despite six Pumas players having been dropped for breaching Australia's covid restrictions. Aussie fans can watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream on 9Now but can also tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

