NFL DFS: DraftKings Showdown Picks for Rams at Seahawks

Fans of the NFL will be treated to what should be an exhilarating matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Most of the attention will be on Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson, and rightfully so. Both of them play the most important position in football, and both of them are off to hot starts for their respective teams. While the quarterback position is the most vital in real-life football, that has not been the case for Thursday showdown slates on DraftKings this season.