Political Groups Are Paying Influencers to Spread Partisan Messaging

Elliot’s* Instagram feed features an artfully curated mixture of well-lit selfies and photos showcasing his career as a college athlete. He describes his personal brand as “positive” — a description backed up by the motivational quotes scattered throughout his profile, telling followers to “never give up” and know “your only limit is you.” But in July 2020, Elliot shared a message on his Instagram page that was markedly different from his usual posts. The message addressed his concern for the safety of his friends and loved ones in Brooklyn and urged his 2,000-plus followers to stand against Donald Trump’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act. The post is listed as being sponsored by a left-of-center nonprofit health care group and is targeted at American voters.