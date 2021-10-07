CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Aviary’s new exhibit highlights forest habitats with fun, interactive programming

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣
Cover picture for the articleThe National Aviary has had a busy week. After days of Pittsburghers searching the skies for Kodiak, the missing Steller’s sea eagle, the Aviary recovered Kodiak in Pine Township on Oct. 3. Kody, as he’s endearingly called, was born in a facility accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums before coming to Pittsburgh, but in the wild, Steller’s sea eagles prefer forested habitats with large trees.

