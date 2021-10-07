Tested: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Is a Bizarrely Fun Creation

In an interview with Car and Driver earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG confirmed the next-gen C63 due in 2022 would be powered by a four-cylinder hybrid. To an enthusiast, losing AMG V8s in the C-Class – and thus the sound they make – is like losing two rungs on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. Car Spy Media apparently caught a prototype C63 S E Hybrid Performance lapping the Nurburgring in both wagon and sedan forms. We'll admit right now it's too early to start calling for eulogies and toasting the world that was, but we might go ahead and get the whisky and tumblers out because they don't just sound like four-cylinder engines, they sound like uninteresting four-cylinder engines.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO