Tested: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Is a Bizarrely Fun Creation
In its base GLB250 form, the Mercedes GLB-class is a standard-issue small luxury crossover: boxy on the outside, spacious on the inside, with nice interior finishes but not much personality. AMG's take on the GLB is called the GLB35 and is an entirely different animal. Its high-strung turbo four-cylinder engine, lowered suspension, and cheeky appearance inject a healthy dose of character, transforming this crossover into something far more enjoyable and distinctive.www.caranddriver.com
