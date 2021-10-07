Amgen, Neumora Collaborate To Advance Neuroscience Discovery - Quick Facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. E-cigarettes have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade with minimal government oversight or research. Facing a court deadline, the FDA has been conducting a sweeping review of vaping products to determine which ones should be allowed to remain on the market. “What they’re saying is that for some people it’s an alternative to combustible cigarettes,” said Dr. Ray Casciari, a Pulmonologist at Providence St. Joseph...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO