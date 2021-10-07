CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amgen, Neumora Collaborate To Advance Neuroscience Discovery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) and Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. have agreed to collaborate by applying Neumora's precision neuroscience platform to insights generated by Amgen's deCODE genetics and human data research capabilities. The collaboration aims to discover unprecedented insights into brain diseases across neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, including schizophrenia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Also, Neumora has received a $100 million equity investment from Amgen and acquired global rights to develop and commercialize Amgen programs targeting casein kinase 1 delta and glucocerebrosidase for neurodegenerative diseases.

