Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises For Eight Month

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - Austria's wholesale price inflation increased for the eighth straight month in September, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 12.0 percent rise in August. Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 93.7 percent annually...

