'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Receives New Plasma Series Six-inch Figures From Hasbro
In anticipation of the upcoming Ghostbusters film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hasbro has now launched a new series of six-inch scale figures under its premium Plasma series. The six new figures span across the upcoming film’s central characters, including the returning Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz as well as fresh faces Trevor, Podcast and Lucky. Each are equipped with a series of accessories and weaponry ranging from the signature proton packs and neutrona wands to Lucky’s RTV, Peter’s psychic cards and even the Tobin’s Spirit Guide. Like most other collectibles now, purchasing all six will also allow you to put together the Sentinel Terror Dog as an added bonus to your collection.hypebeast.com
