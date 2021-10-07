Second half goals lift Eagles to win

CHEYENNE – When the offense was finding its rhythm, the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team didn’t struggle to find the back of the net Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 14-ranked Golden Eagles built on that rhythm, especially early in the second half, and carried it to a 3-1 win over Western Nebraska Community College.

“The goals we scored – I loved the patterns, I loved the effort,” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “They’re things we’ve been working on in training, and in moments it really clicked, and it showed. So hopefully we can continue doing that going into a big match against Casper (College) on Saturday.”

Early in the contest, LCCC maintained complete possession, notching four shots total and two on goal within the first seven minutes. However, they weren’t able to score on the opportunities.

Delaney Knottnerus finally managed to capitalize on LCCC’s attack when she converted a Jenaya Brown corner kick in the 31st minute. Knottnerus found the ball near the far post and buried it, all in one motion.

“I told Jenaya ‘right there, just aim right there,’” said Knottnerus pointing to her forehead. “And it just connected perfectly right to my head and right over the keeper’s hands.”

In the 33rd, WNCC sophomore Ana Caroline Lopes had the Cougars’ best look to that point of the contest on a nearly 25-yard free kick that just cleared the top crossbar, and the Eagles hung onto their 1-0 advantage going into the break. But the offense really started to click in the opening minutes of the second half.

Seven minutes into the half, Mattiese Loreton received a pass from Ainsley Basich on the right side of the penalty area and crossed it over to Andi Hunsicker, who was cutting toward the net. Hunsicker gathered the pass and buried it for the 2-0 advantage.

“We played as a team, and our strikers had really good movement up top, so it created a lot of space down the middle and got us on goal,” Loreton said. “When we stick the basics, I feel like that’s when we play our best.”

Less than three minutes later, Loreton was able tally her own score off an assist from Hailey Warren.

It was a testament to how LCCC (10-2-2 overall, 5-2-1 Region IX) was able to show flashes of how it can move the ball around and get quality looks.

“The way we just worked the ball around the midfield and got it to the outside wings, and they did their job and got it to the end line and crossed it in to get it in there at the net, that was perfect to me,” Knottnerus said.

Western Nebraska managed to get on the board late in the contest when Jackie Valenciano rebounded her own shot and buried it for the Cougars’ lone score of the contest, but the LCCC defense didn’t allow many other good looks.

They’ll look to carry that defense and their four-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest against Casper, which beat the Eagles 1-0 on Sept. 11.

There are just some minor things to clean up going into that match, Ulness said.

“Just taking care of the ball and being clinical with our finishing chances,” the coach said. “And making sure we’re marking tight on the back lines.”

LCCC 3, W. NEBRASKA 1

Halftime: LCCC 1-0

Goals: LCCC, Knottnerus (Brown), 31. LCCC, Hunsicker (Loreton), 52. LCCC, Loreton (Warren), 55. WNCC, Valenciano, 76.

Shots: WNCC 7, LCCC 12. Shots on goal: WNCC 8, LCCC 8. Saves: WNCC 5 (Cordiero), LCCC 7 (Ewing and Trejo).

Corner kicks: WNCC 5, LCCC 1. Fouls: WNCC 9, LCCC 9. Offsides: WNCC 2, LCCC 4.