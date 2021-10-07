Forry leads the charge for LHS cross-country

Laramie High sophomore Addison Forry competes Oct. 1 at the Thornton Invitational. She finished third in a field of 237 runners on the 5K course at the Thornton Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields in Colorado. KIRK MILLER/FOR WYOSPORTS

Laramie High’s Addison Forry has found her rhythm with a powerful stride that’s hard to keep up with whether the cross-country meets are small or large.

The Lady Plainsman sophomore paced herself for two solid performances in recent weeks at the two largest meets of the season so far.

The LHS teams competed at the Rapid City Invitational on Sept. 24 at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort in South Dakota. The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen went out-of-state again the following week for the Thornton Invitational Oct. 1 at the Thornton Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields in Colorado.

Forry was the top LHS long-distance runner at both meets.

In a field of 132 runners at the Rapid City Invitational, Forry clocked in at 18 minutes, 21.69 seconds to finish runner-up.

She was just under a second behind Ellie Maddox from Sioux Falls Christian, who won the 5K race in 18:20.82. Rapid City Stevens’ Brionna Holso was a distant third in 18:30.18.

Forry then competed in a field of 237 runners at the Thornton Invitational, and represented Laramie near the top again when she finished that 5K course in 18:22.50 for third place. Denver East’s Rosie Mucharsky broke away to win in 17:37.70 and DSST Montview’s Leah Hill was second in 18:18.30.

The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will have one more meet before the postseason races. LHS will compete Friday in the Leroy Sprague Invitational at Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne.

The Class 4A West Conference meet is Oct. 15 hosted by Kelly Walsh at Paradise Valley Country Club.

The state championships for 4A, 3A and 2A boys and girls will be Oct. 23, hosted by Wyoming Indian in Ethete.

The Lady Plainsmen were fourth as a team in Rapid City with 16 regional teams competing. The LHS girls followed that with an eighth-place finish among 27 teams from Wyoming and along the Front Range in Thornton.

Sophomore Leah Schabron and seniors Carey Berendsen and Ilysa Soule were the next three finishers for the Lady Plainsmen in the same order for both meets.

Schabron was 20th (19:51.45) at Rapid City and 24th (19:35.20) at Thornton; Berendsen was 35th (20:27.61) and 61st (20:33.90), respectively; and Soule was 37th (20:34.68) and 85th (21:10.90).

Another LHS sophomore has been a force for the Plainsmen. Dominic Eberle, who broke into the top 20 at both meets, has consistently been the top finisher for the LHS boys this season.

Eberle was 11th in Rapid City when he finished the 5K course in 16:37.27 and 19th in Thornton’s 5K at 16:51.50.

The boys race in Rapid City featured 16 teams and 144 runners. In Thornton, the field was 32 teams for 284 athletes. The Plainsmen were fourth as a team in Rapid City and ninth in Thornton.

Much like the Lady Plainsmen, three other Plainsmen have consistently finished behind Eberle — junior Meyer Smith and freshmen Jack Voos and Gideon Moore.

Smith was 16th (16:51.58) in Rapid City and 42nd (17:27.30) in Thornton. In Rapid City, Voos was 28th (17:14.44) and Moore was 36th (17:28.87). In Thornton, Moore was 59th (17:40.50) and Voos was 65th (17:50.10).