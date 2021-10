Visa has announced the expansion of its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, known as Visa Instalments, to Australia. As part of its foray into the Australian BNPL market, the payment giant has partnered with ANZ and Quest Payment Systems. This will allow Australian consumers with existing ANZ credit cards to access Visa Instalments when they're making payments in-store or online, without taking any extra steps. Customers can view their instalment purchases, balances, and repayment information using their existing ANZ banking app.

