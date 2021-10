ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville women's soccer team will start a two-game road trip tomorrow with a visit to Radford at 7:00 p.m. After getting outshot in all but one of their first eight games, the Bulldogs have turned the page and outshot opponents 52-37 in their last four contests, including a 15-7 mark in a 2-0 loss last Saturday to Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs had multiple chances against the Buccaneers, including two ricochets off the crossbar and post from Gillian Oyos, but goals in the 56th and 81st minutes sealed the game for Charleston Southern.

